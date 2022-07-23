Wednesday, July 20
4:19 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northwest Carden Avenue, Pendleton, claimed he saw a mountain lion heading south on Northgate from the Blue Mountain Community College campus. Pendleton police determined the call was unfounded.
7:39 a.m. — A caller at Space Age Fuel, 77522 Highway 207, Hermiston, reported a female wearing a white, blue and yellow shirt and blue jeans and carrying a black garbage bag was trying to get into multiple employee vehicles. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:27 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street reported during the night someone vandalized and damaged some of their property.
7:54 p.m. — A caller reported 40 sheep were on his property at Idaho Lane and West Fourth Road, Irrigon. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the owners of the sheep.
8:55 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident of Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 N.E. pioneer Drive, Heppner, of someone trespassing in their apartment and making threats. The sheriff’s office advised the caller of her options.
9:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of two people fighting behind the Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Avenue.
11:15 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater police officer spotted new graffiti on the 10 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Thursday, July 21
12:21 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported a burglary. Police began an investigation.
1:15 a.m. — A caller reported a person was lying on the road on Cain Lane, Irrigon. The caller also said there may have been a party at the residence.
4:35 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a burglary.
7:53 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Emigrant Springs State Park off Interstate 84 near Meacham, to assist Oregon State Police in pursuit of a vehicle speeding more than 100 mph.
11:55 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
3:08 p.m. — The West Extension Irrigation District, 840 Highway 730, Irrigon, reported the theft of $2,000 from the district’s general fund through Banner Bank. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
3:12 p.m. — A woman in the Hermiston Police Department lobby asked to speak to an officer about a black backpack she found at a park. The woman stated she saw three suspicious males drop the bag in the park, and she and her friend went to look in the bag. When they opened it they found it to be full of knives and face masks.
9:44 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Depot Lane and Southeast Division Road, Irrigon, for a transformer that blew and caused a fire. Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District responded and put out the fire.
10:59 p.m. — A resident of Cottage Creek Apartments on Northeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported he thinks a female came into his apartment when he was not there and used a product. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the caller.
11:23 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater, reported a male was lying in the road. Emergency agencies responded.
Arrests, citations
July 20
• Pendleton police arrested Corey Edward Parker, 43, for third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and seven counts of failure to appear.
• Pendleton police arrested Donavan Chanse Budreau, 21, for 23 counts of fraud by credit card and four counts of failure to appear.
July 21
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jonathan Begay, 20, for assault, burglary and two counts of menacing and two counts of criminal mischief.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Araceli Contreras, 38 of Milton-Freewater, for second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespassing, offensive littering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
