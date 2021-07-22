WEDNESDAY
1:02 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office resounded to the 200 block of Monrow Street, Hermiston, on a report of a disturbance.
2 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of East Main Street on a report of a robbery.
2:16 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer about harassment she has been receiving through text messages and Facebook posts from her son's girlfriend and her mother.
4:03 p.m. — A male in Hermiston reported he and his girlfriend received a call from a girl who was crying and said that she had been kidnapped and mentioned his girlfriends' name. The caller said she needed help. He said he called back and the same girl answered the phone.
8 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of East Pine Street for a burglary. Officers took a report.
THURSDAY
10 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Second Street, Irrigon, complaint about her neighbor's tall weeds posing a fire hazard but the city won't return her calls about it. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded, and a work crew will take care of the problem.
10 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, complained about a neighbor's dog that barks all night. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded and gave a warning for keep a dog aa a public nuisance.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
Umatilla police arrested Joseph Russell Ransom, 31, on domestic violence charges of menacing, fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment.
Thursday
Milton-Freewater police arrested Eugene Robert Larsen, 45, for unlawful factoring of a payment card transaction (a felony), credit card fraud and on warrants for fail to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.