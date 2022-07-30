Wednesday, July 27
12:16 — Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue on a report of burglary.
1:18 a.m. — A 911 caller at J&J Snack Foods, 103 E. Depot St., Weston, reported someone slashed all the tires on his car and broke his back window. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
3:34 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast Ninth Street, Pendleton, reported there is a male in her backyard. Police responded.
5:26 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported a burglary at their place.
12:11 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported fraud on her bank account.
12:53 p.m. — A caller on West McKenzie Avenue, Hermiston, reported that Monday morning, July 25, around 4 a.m. she saw someone puncture two tires on her vehicle on her surveillance video. The caller reported that every morning around 3 a.m., since that incident, she hears noises of people outside her home trying to steal things.
4:13 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., for a domestic disturbance. A Community Counseling Solutions employee reported he had been on the phone with a women at the park for about 15 minutes while the entire time the woman and her husband were in a verbal dispute. The CCS employee stated the husband made threats, and the caller stated her husband was going to hit her and he may be using drugs.
4:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of West Beebe Avenue on a report of an assault.
6:16 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy received a call about a person who injected herself with antifreeze at Willow Creek Reservoir, Heppner. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded and found her outside Gilliam County.
10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Ott Road, Hermiston, reported gunshots in the area. Police responded.
Thursday, July 28
12:44 a.m. — A 911 caller at the United States Postal Service, 204 E. Main St., Weston, reported his daughter called him “freaking out” due to the male who is stalking her. The caller stated the stalker is “a white or Hispanic male, younger, around 30-years-old, who is stalking young girls in Weston.”
12:49 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the westbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman on a call about a crash involving a semitrailer and another vehicle.
1:45 a.m. — A 911 caller at Pilot Travel Center, 2115 Highway 395, Stanfield, reported he located a rattlesnake in his engine bed. He is asking if someone can come out and take the snake somewhere else instead of leaving it at the rest stop.
9:14 a.m. — A caller reported people for the past two days were setting up a camp on the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner, and using the water and power there. No one should be camping at the site, the caller said, and asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to tell them to leave or they will be financially responsible for their actions.
3:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Southeast Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
5:01 p.m. — A caller reported a fire was outside their door on Willow Creek Road, Heppner. Heppner Fire Department extinguished the fire.
6:03 p.m. — A caller reported he found his brother had died on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon. Emergency services responded. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:33 p.m. — A resident on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported his neighbor’s dog two days before attacked his dog. The neighbor’s dog already killed another dog, he said, and the injuries his dog suffered in the attack were fatal as well.
Arrests, citations
July 28
Pendleton police arrested Derek Michael Mason Cole, 39, for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and violating parole.
