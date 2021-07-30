Wednesday, July 28
8:57 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southgate Place, Pendleton.
12:35 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Northwest 10th Street, Hermiston.
2:11 p.m. — The Stanfield Police Department responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Barbara Street and West Coe Avenue, Stanfield.
10:22 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street, Pilot Rock.
Thursday, July 29
4:50 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Highway 730, Umatilla.
9:34 a.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported assault on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston.
4:46 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
Friday, July 30
12:40 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported assault on Southwest Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton.
Arrests, Citations
July 28
The Boardman Police Department arrested Dylan Clay Blasius, 26, on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Diego Garcia Hernandez, 36, on felony counts of failing to appear in court and misdemeanor counts of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and contempt of court.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Marytza Prado Reyes, 19, on felony counts of second-degree and third-degree assault.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Brenda Flores Hernandez, 20, on felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
