Wednesday, July 6
8:22 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Division Street, Irrigon, reported someone threw eggs on her vehicles during the night.
10:10 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
11:19 a.m. — A caller reported fireworks damaged a mailbox on the 200 block of Dehaven Street, Milton-Freewater.
11:40 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a prowler in the area of Southeast Eighth Street and Byers Avenue, Pendleton.
12:20 p.m. — Milton-Freewater City Light & Power reported the theft of services on the 200 block of Southwest Second Avenue. About an hour later, it reported the theft of services on the 50 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue.
12:23 p.m. — A caller in Heppner reported someone punched him in the chest over an argument about rights of way. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:18 p.m. — A male asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer. He said on July 2 he reported his girlfriend missing out of Umatilla, and since then someone stole his phone and he wants to see if Umatilla police have tried to contact him.
2:34 p.m. — A Hermiston resident told police scammers fooled him into giving $500. He said a caller told him they had his daughter and would hurt her if he didn’t give them $500, so he did. Then the caller asked for $20,000, but he did not send more money. He did talk to his daughter in California, and she was OK.
7:15 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Westview Drive and West Hartley Avenue on a report of an assault.
8:34 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to East Locust Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:33 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Crabby's Underground & Saloon, 220 S.W. First St., Pendleton. Police took a report.
10:33 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Thursday, July 7
1:42 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest 20th Street on a burglary call. Police took a report.
2:57 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on a building on the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:51 a.m. — A 911 caller at County Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle.
6:47 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman for a semitrailer on fire.
8:10 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton. Officers responded and gave a warning.
10:42 a.m. — A 911 caller on Coombs Canyon Road, Pendleton, reported a grass fire the size of a house. Emergency agencies responded.
10:50 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a vehicle theft.
12:28 p.m. — A caller at Jays Stor All Pendleton Storage, 4406 N.W. C Ave., Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police took a report.
3:05 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
3:43 p.m. — A caller at Fallen Field near Happy Canyon, Pendleton, reported a male was pulling a wagon filled with props. Police looked but did not find anyone.
4:37 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault at Pendleton Chamber Of Commerce, 501 S. Main St.
8:23 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded.
8:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Hodgson Road, Weston, on a report of vehicle theft.
Arrests, citations
July 6
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Codella Marie Beers, 49, for second-degree disorderly conduct, abuse of a venerated object, offensive littering, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fakahau Tatuo Jr., 21, for fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla police arrested Miguel Angel Rosales Ayala, 24, for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
July 7
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alberto Garay Varela, 30, for first-degree theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Taera Lyn Harris, 25, and Dwayne Nicklaus, 25, for possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and conspiracy. Police also arrested Harris for three counts of first-degree theft and arrested Nicklaus for third-degree theft.
