THURSDAY
1:52 a.m. - A 33-year-old Pendleton man struck a deer in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 214. His car was damaged to the extent that a tow truck was called. And at 4:47 a.m., a Pilot Rock resident struck a deer on South Highway 395 near milepost 7. Her airbags deployed during the crash and the vehicle also needed a tow.
7:40 a.m. - A Pilot Rock police officer surveyed properties on Southwest Second Street for code violations.
10:01 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault on East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock.
11:12 a.m. - Umatilla police and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on John Day Street, Umatilla, by a woman who asked for law enforcement assistance in leaving a domestic disturbance situation, and also to pick up her firearms.
12:18 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a disturbance on Northwest 11th Street.
12:47 p.m. - The first of many reports of illegal fireworks was called in to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office by Irrigon residents.
2:24 p.m. - A fireworks complaint was reported to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office by a resident of East Darwin Street, Athena.
2:58 p.m. - Theft was reported by a resident of South Mill Street, Ukiah. A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy took a report.
4:37 p.m. - A resident of East Sprague Street, Echo, reported a burglary to Stanfield police.
5:49 p.m. - A resident of Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a theft to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
6:30 p.m. - Hermiston police were called to a residence on Northwest Overlook Drive for a fireworks complaint. Additional complaints were reported throughout the Hermiston area.
7:12 p.m. - Fire crews and law enforcement were called to a grass fire on Joy Lane, Hermiston. Crews returned at 9:52 p.m. to the same area for another fire call.
8:10 p.m. - A disturbance at Butte Park, Hermiston, was handled by Hermiston police.
8:48 p.m. - Stanfield police received a fireworks complaint from the area of North Sloan Street and Castle Place, Stanfield, but officers were unable to locate a problem.
9 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office began fielding more calls about fireworks at locations in Athena, Pendleton, Milton-Freewater and Hermiston, including one man who was lighting off bottle rockets at West Highland Avenue and Southwest 23rd Street, Hermiston, who was angry that Umatilla County sheriff's deputies had warned him earlier in the evening.
9:28 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a theft at Butte Park.
9:46 p.m. - A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 730 near milepost 177 encountered several cows in the roadway, and the driver partially struck one of the cows. The driver was not injured, and all the cows appeared to be fine. The landowner arrived and said he would examine the cows in the morning.
10:22 p.m. - A Hermiston police officer stopped at a softball field parking lot in Hermiston to investigate a possible fight.
10:23 p.m.-11:49 p.m. - Warnings were given out by Umatilla police officers due to fireworks complaints on Pomono Drive, Chenowith Avenue and Rio Senda Drive.
10:18 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a field fire reported on Washington Lane, Irrigon, but the fire was out when deputies arrived.
10:59 p.m. - A fight was reported on North First Street, Hermiston, by a woman who said her cousin hit her.
11:32 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of shots fired from a resident of East Ridgeway Avenue.
11:53 p.m. - Another grass fire was reported, this time on Lloyd and Minnehaha roads in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Ryan Michael Lowe, 32, Irrigon, for violation of a no-contact order and possession of methamphetamine after an Irrigon resident called to report he was in a domestic disturbance with a woman in a moving vehicle. Lowe was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Richard Peter Star, 40, Pendleton, on felony charges of domestic abuse and assault, and misdemeanor charges of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
