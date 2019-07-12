THURSDAY
1:20 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of gunshots at East Ridgeway Avenue and East Diagonal Boulevard.
7:35 a.m. — A caller on East May Street, Heppner, reported the theft of scrap metal from his shop.
9:49 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Weston Cemetery on Weston Cemetery Road, Weston, on a report of a burglary.
9:58 a.m. — Stanfield police checked on code violations for using wooden pallets as fencing for a pasture on East Coe Avenue, then for tall weeds in a yard on Elizabeth Drive and for noxious vegetation in front of a house on Willow Drive, all Stanfield properties.
10:58 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84 near milepost 177 reported stuffed animals covered both westbound lanes.
12:37 p.m. — A mother with her children at Victory Square Park, 150 S.W. 10th St., Hermiston, reported two adults were in a restroom and engaged in “adult activity.” Police responded and issued a warning.
1:23 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
2:02 p.m. — A Boardman resident reported someone deposited $1,500 in her account, but the transactions were fraudulent. A detective in New York was handling the case, she said, but she also needed to make a local report.
3:35 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Washington Lane reported someone took all of her TVs. She said the likely suspect is her ex-husband.
3:48 p.m. — A resident on Southwest 10th Street, Hermiston, reported someone during the night blew up her mailbox with an M80.
6:07 p.m. — A caller reported her former boss harassed and threatened her at Finley Buttes Landfill, 73221 Bombing Range Road, Boardman.
9:46 p.m. — Umatilla police dealt with graffiti at the intersection of Interstate 82 and Highway 730.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Lyn Connors, 34, of Irrigon, for first-degree burglary.
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 26, of Pendleton, on a failure-to-appear warrant and for felony methamphetamine possession.
