THURSDAY
2:04 p.m. — An anonymous caller reported a Ford car “blew a stop sign at a very high speed” at East Highland Avenue and Airport Way, Hermiston, and then headed north on 10th Street.
4:25 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a tent, possibly a homeless camp, in the bushes on the west side of the Southeast Third Street interchange with Interstate 84.
5:32 p.m. — A caller from Quebec, Canada, told the Umatilla Police Department she sold cats to a local woman who is now “bad mouthing her on Facebook” and posting her personal information.
FRIDAY
3:28 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress on Lightfoot Lane, Weston.
3:55 a.m. — The East Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Lightfoot Lane just off of Highway 204 above Weston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was on scene as well.
Firefighters checked around the house and found a small fire in one bedroom in the back of the house. The crew extinguished the fire, and the cause is under investigation. No one reported any injuries.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police at the McNary Ponds near Umatilla cited Cody M. Samson, 19, of Hermiston, and Diego Soto Leon, 19, of Umatilla, for minor in possession of marijuana. State police also took their pot.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sadie May Weatherford, 20, for felony eluding, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
