Wednesday, June 8
12:04 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 3-D Productions, 305 S.W. 16th St., Pendleton, on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
3:01 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at Hailey Place Apartments, 696 S.W. 30th St.
3:15 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about noise on West Orchard Avenue.
8:28 a.m. — Hermiston police received complaint about child abuse/neglect.
9 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on Southeast Sixth Street, at another at 9:33 a.m. for graffiti on Southwest Fifth Street.
1:16 p.m. — A Hermiston mother told police she had an argument with her daughter and took away her phone. Her daughter then “went crazy” and punched a hole in their wall and scribbled with a marker all over their home. She said they are renting the palace and wanted to know about options.
1:25 p.m. — A resident on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported a male and female were threatening to assault her and the female tried to slap her.
1:29 p.m. — Irrigon Elementary School, 490 S.E. Wyoming Ave., made a report about threats via text messages to students.
1:38 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to East Harding Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:06 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Sloan Street, Stanfield, reported hearing shots fired. Stanfield police responded.
4:09 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about child abuse/neglect.
6:12 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of someone in the bathroom at KFC, 615 S.W. Emigrant Ave., who “smells like drugs.” The person left before officers arrived.
7:45 p.m. — A caller on Walla Walla Street, Umatilla, reported her son bought a car at a location yesterday for $750. He did not get a title for the car and after leaving with the car it broke down about 3 miles from the location. The female seller has picked up the car and still has the son's money. The caller has tried to call the seller numerous times, but is only receiving texts in response.
Thursday, June 9
7:46 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a power line was down near a house on Baker Lane, Ione, and sparked a grass fire.
8:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies took a report of graffiti at Athena Skate Park, off South First and East Main streets, Athena.
10:43 a.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a male was refusing to leave his residence. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and tresassed one person.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported finding three cocker spaniel puppies on a roadside in Irrigon. He said it appeared someone dumped them.
2:38 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1200 block of Southwest Ninth Street.
3:19 p.m. — A city of Milton-Freewater employee reported the theft of city utilities at a residence on the 900 block of Ward Street.
4:56 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about break-ins at seven units at Irrigon Mini-storage, 220 E. Highway 730, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office took a report.
5:27 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of harassment.
5:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Dup'ee Meacham Neighborhood Watch off Wella Wella Lane, Meacham, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:32 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Eighth Street on a report of a seven people fighting.
