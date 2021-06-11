WEDNESDAY
8:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Rite Aid, 1900 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
8:58 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Highway 204, Weston.
2:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla.
THURSDAY
1:52 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Marina Apartments, 1500 Second St., Umatilla.
10:22 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston.
FRIDAY
1:46 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at North O’Brien Street, Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ronnie Simone Sampson, 24, on felony counts of first-degree burglary and violating parole, and misdemeanor counts of interfering with a peace officer, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Manuel Cruzman Salas-Campos, 22, for assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangering, attempting flee and being a fugitive.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Alex Dean Parrish, 52, for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
