Wednesday, June 15
8:19 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Punkin Center and North Ott roads, reported someone’s horses had escaped. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:30 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Ridgeway Avenue, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:19 p.m. — A 911 caller at Dairy Queen, 1415 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, reported an assault. Pendleton police responded.
4:02 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, reported someone broke her window.
5:05 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lloyd Road, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
7:21 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Blade Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of harassment.
7:46 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the first block of Westview Drive on a report of an assault.
10:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:41 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, reported a male who has been stealing items was in her yard.
Thursday, June 16
6:15 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Main Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:48 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Ninth Street, Irrigon, made a complaint about a neighbor’s German shepherd barking, whining and being a nuisance all week.
12:36 p.m. — A caller reported a dirt bike wreck at the Morrow County OVV Park, 71000 E. Morphine Lane, Heppner.
1:14 p.m. — A Weston resident reported she was at a business on the 800 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, and someone threw a rock through the windshield of her vehicle.
3:20 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Munger Lane, Umatilla, on a report of harassment.
8:12 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Church Street, Hepper, reported a window just broke at her home.
8:40 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a request to assist with a female who refused to exit a van at Columbia River Ranch Residential Facility, 70362 Kunze Lane, Boardman.
9:45 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Division Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
June 15
• Pendleton police arrested German Madrigal Zambrano Jr., 19, for vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
June 16
• Boardman police arrested Irma Elizabeth Perez, 22, on a warrant and for fourth-degree assault and two counts each of criminal mistreatment and reckless endangering.
• Pendleton police arrested Gilbert James Danford, 46, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Jay Egg, 70, for menacing, pointing a firearm at another, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and felony probation violation.
• Pendleton police arrested Kiefer Duane Robison, 19, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
• Pendleton police arrested Robert Edwin Cool, 34, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
June 17
• Pendleton police arrested Stacey Diahann Fleetwood, 31, for harassment and felony fourth-degree assault.
