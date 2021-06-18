WEDNESDAY
1:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
8:08 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on Northwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.
8:27 p.m. — Police responded to four reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
11:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Marshall Avenue, Pendleton.
THURSDAY
2:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Quality Inn on Willamette Avenue, Umatilla.
12:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Stockton Street in Hermiston.
8:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Third Street, Athena.
9:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Third Street, Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Rudolfo Ceja Rivera, 38, on a detention warrant from Umatilla County Corrections for violating parole, and counts of possessing a controlled substance and delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Officers found what was later determined to be approximately one half-pound of crystal methamphetamine. His bail is set at $510,000.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jamie Lou Munoz, 41, on one count of domestic abuse.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Johnny Lee Roe, 31, on counts of second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and providing false information to law enforcement.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Landon Wright Piel, 29, on felony counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Cody Mykel Holland, 31, on a felony count of the unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and menacing.
