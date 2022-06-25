Wednesday, June 22
8:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2100 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:08 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
10:47 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in on Northeast Center and Chase streets, Heppner.
12:13 p.m. — A caller reported there was a dog alone in a vehicle in the sun in a parking space on Thompson Avenue between Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Mount Glenn Apartments, Heppner.
12:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., on a theft complaint. Police made an arrest.
2:44 p.m. — A caller at St. George Plaza, 15 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, requested an officer contact her in regards to a suspicious note she found on her car this morning. Police contacted the woman.
5:31 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
5:33 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 700 block of Southwest 22nd Street.
6:49 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Til Taylor Park on a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
6:52 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Fifth Street, Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle.
6:53 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported a break-in at his home and the theft of several items.
Thursday, June 23
12:22 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Ninth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:02 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:42 a.m. — A 911 caller at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, 2500 Westgate, Pendleton, reported there was a man with a weapon at the entrance.
6:21 a.m. — Local police and fire services responded to Paterson Ferry Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, for a vehicle that crash, rolled and caught fire. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited a male for failure to obey a traffic control device.
7:13 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Big John’s Hometown Pizza, 225 S.W. Ninth St., on a report of a burglary. Officers made an arrest.
8:48 a.m. — A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy driving a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Court Avenue, Pendleton. Pendleton police responded and conducted an investigation. Police determined the other driver, operating a Ford Transit Bus for Pioneer Relief Nursery, ran a red light, and the deputy’s vehicle struck the other vehicle broadside.
There were multiple children in the Ford Transit Bus. Medics responded, contacted all parties and reported no injuries. Police cited the bus driver for failure to obey a traffic light.
11:11 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Lamb Weston West Plant, 600 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, for a man who fell from a 10-foot ladder. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital.
12:40 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Diagonal Road, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
3:01 p.m. — A resident on Frontage Lane, Hermiston, reported someone broke into their home and stole items, including firearms and 10 boxes of ammunition. The crime is under investigation.
3:35 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Police were unable to locate the disturbance.
8:55 p.m. — A caller at Sinclair Dino Mart, 100 Main St. N., Boardman, reported “Rambo” pulled a shotgun on another male. The caller also reported stepping between the two.
10 p.m. — A 911 caller on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a fight. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
June 23
• Pendleton police at 4:42 a.m. responded to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, 2500 Westgate, on a report of a male with a weapon at the entrance to the prison. Police arrested Ricky Lee Laforge, 58, for first-degree trespass, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Olga Lucero, 34, for violating parole, giving false information to police, interfering with a peace officer and aggravated harassment, a felony.
