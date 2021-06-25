WEDNESDAY
12:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Carden Avenue, Pendleton.
1:48 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
5:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South Broad Street, Weston.
5:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Dogwood Avenue, Hermiston.
6:48 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
THURSDAY
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Kunze Lane, Boardman.
9:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Fourth Street, Pendleton.
9:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Davis Orchards on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Moises Sala, 31, on felony counts of the unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of violating probation.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Kayla Marie Connell, 29, for vehicle theft.
