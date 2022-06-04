Wednesday, June 1
7:28 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Community Park, 1531 S.W. 44th St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:36 a.m. — A 911 caller at Walker’s Furniture & Mattress, 1907 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, made a report of a fight. Pendleton police responded but were unable to locate anyone fighting.
11:01 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti at East Mill and Broad streets, Weston.
12:31 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Rayton Lane, Hermiston, for a vehicle theft.
1:02 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
2:50 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street, on a report of a disturbance.
4:03 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Grant Road, Milton-Freewater, for a burglary and took a report.
4:43 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Juniper Drive, Boardman. A person involved in the crash refused an ambulance ride to a hospital. Boardman police took a report.
5:10 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Grecian Heights Park, 1910 S.W. Athens Ave.
5:40 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast Eighth Street, Pendleton, reported a burglary. Pendleton police responded.
8:52 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Delwood Street, after receiving reports of a prowler in the area. Police were unable to locate the prowler.
Thursday, June 2
1:32 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Follett Lane, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
8:24 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy at Irrigon Elementary School, 490 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon, handled a situation of a student carrying four pocket knives.
9:10 a.m. — A 911 caller at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., reported a 17-year-old female had passed out. Emergency agencies responded.
2:42 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield Secondary School, 1120 N. Main St., on a report of a disturbance involving two parents in the main office.
4:39 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest First Street, on a report of harassment.
7:20 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Third Street, on a report of harassment.
7:58 p.m. — A caller at Alto Ingredients Inc., 71335 Rail Loop Drive, Boardman, reported a fawn was in the trucking lane. Someone moved the fawn to the brush.
9:38 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, on a report of a fight. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
June 1
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diego Antonio Hill, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Deborah Ann White, 58, for DUII and driving with a suspended registration.
