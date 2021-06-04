WEDNESDAY
3:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Place, Hermiston.
1:35 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
THURSDAY
8:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Elm Street, Pilot Rock.
9:50 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Interstate 84 and Forest Service Road 31.
2:09 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
7:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton.
8:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of West Ferndale and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Olvera Martinez, 54, on felony counts of first-degree theft and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Juan Fernando Ponce, 29, on misdemeanor counts of menacing and harassment, felony counts of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of resisting arrest.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Conner Alexander Fry, 27, on felony counts of assaulting a public safety officer and second-degree escape, a felony in-state hold, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Richard Franklin Kendall, 67, on one felony count of fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.