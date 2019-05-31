THURSDAY
7 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft from the Boardman Marina, 1 Marine Drive.
8:34 a.m. - A woman came in to the Hermiston Police Department to report she ordered a package on eBay but never received it. eBay told her she has the package and won't refund her money without a police report. She requested assistance.
9:08 a.m. - A resident of Cannon Street, Heppner, reported the neighbor's dogs were out of their yard again. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy issued a citation to the neighbor for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
10:12 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Department took a report for alleged physical abuse of an employee by staff at Threemile Canyon Farms, 75906 Threemile Road, Boardman.
10:48 a.m. - A resident of Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a theft to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office. A second theft report was reported at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 11, Pendleton.
11:11 a.m. - A man requested assistance from Hermiston police to have someone leave his property.
11:46 a.m. - A client of HAPO Community Credit Union in Hermiston reported she was a victim of a scam involving her bank account.
11:56 a.m. - Pendleton police were called to Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., for a report of drug activity and issued a citation.
12:15 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of possible child neglect on West Orchard Avenue. A second report came in at 7:18 p.m. from the same area.
1:15 p.m. - A flood computer on Hinton Creek on Highway 74 (Lena) near Heppner sent a notification to the Morrow County Sheriff's Department.
1:34 p.m. - A 68-year-old man driving westbound on Interstate 84 lost control of his vehicle during a hail and thunderstorm near milepost 234. The car left the roadway and rolled over onto its top. The driver had scratches on his arms but refused medical attention. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
3:00 p.m. - A resident of Miller Road, Boardman, asked for extra patrols in the area due to juveniles looking through mailboxes. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy took a report.
3:16 p.m. - A pickup pulling a horse trailer on westbound I-84 drifted into the right lane and struck a semitruck and trailer near milepost 204 as the semi was merging onto the freeway. The pickup driver was cited for unlawful lane change, and had to leave his horse trailer parked on the roadside until he could get new tires and wheels for it.
6:46 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible drug activity on East Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:49 p.m. - A caller reported an RV turned a corner and pulled down a power line on the corner of Northeast Twelfth Street and Washington Avenue, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy responded.
7:55 p.m. - Pendleton police were called to Southeast Byers Avenue and South Main Street for a disturbance involving a man and a woman. One person was arrested and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
7:57 p.m. - A reported disturbance on South Water Street, Weston, prompted a visit to the scene by Umatilla County sheriff's deputies.
8:29 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of criminal mischief at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St.
10:42 p.m. - An Oregon State Police deputy stopped a cyclist in downtown Pendleton for an equipment violation but the cyclist refused to obey the officer and was arrested for interfering with police. The deputy subsequently found a pipe on the cyclist that tested positive or methamphetamine using a ThermoScientific TruNarc narcotics analyzer. The man was jailed for misdemeanors of interference with police and possession of methamphetamine.
11:05 p.m. - A resident of Go Fish RV Park, 1500 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, reported the theft of a vehicle.
11:06 p.m. - Pendleton police were called to a residence on Southwest Fifth Street for a report of a prowler.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
• Hermiston police arrested Bria Ayala, 24, ??, for fourth-degree aggravated assault, a felony, contempt of court and on a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Oregon State Police arrested Jose Isabel Cervantes Escobedo, 54, ??, for delivery of heroin.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Terry Diaz, 29, ?? on a felony fugitive warrant and contempt of court.
Friday
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Javier Ruiz-Perez, 49, ??, on a felony charge of felon in possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
