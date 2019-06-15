THURSDAY
3:33 a.m. — A caller at Smith Frozen Foods, Weston, reported the theft of a vehicle.
12:44 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 100 block of East Beech Avenue.
4:45 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 395 though Hermiston said his ex-wife was in a physical fight with him and the fight continued in a vehicle.
2:56 p.m. — Stanfield police took a report for a theft at the Main Street Market, 225 S. Main St., Stanfield.
4:09 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary report on the 700 block of Southeast Sixth Street.
5:44 p.m. — Staff at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston, reported a local low-level offender got inside the building and left a pile of belongings in the office space for the Umatilla County district attorney. Staff got the trespasser out of the building but wanted law enforcement to check her stuff for anything harmful.
7:22 p.m. — A caller at the the Crossroads Truck Stop, Umatilla, reported a theft.
8:17 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., Stanfield, on a 911 call about an assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.