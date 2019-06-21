THURSDAY
1:13 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a grass fire 40-50 yards in size off Highway 730 near Umatilla.
6:52 a.m. — Cows ambled through an open gate and Johnson and Hoosier streets, Stanfield, and milled about in the road.
11:54 a.m. — Umatilla police dealt with several code violations at Tonning Auto Wholesale, 1251 Sixth St.
1:40 p.m. — A Pendleton woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed her Ford Explorer into a road sign on the eastbound side on Interstate 84 near milepost 171. An ambulance took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, and police took the two dogs from the vehicle to the Humane Society in Hermiston.
2:48 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for the possible assault of 15-year-old boy.
2:55 p.m. — A Umatilla resident on John Day Street asked police to send an officer because his sister refused to leave.
7 p.m. — A caller asked Hermiston police to check on the 35-40 year old male going in and out of the restroom at Victory Square Park on Southwest 10th Street because he may be doing drugs.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Cody Lee Farrens, 28, of Milton-Freewater, for felony fleeing, property hit-and-run, misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Scott O’Grady, 29, of Milton-Freewater, for felony in possession of a firearm.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Audwin Luke Minthorn, 62, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
