THURSDAY
1:24 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Fourth Street and Goodwin Avenue for a male in shorts yelling and hitting car windows.
4:42 a.m. — The Irrgion ambulance received a report of a woman who began coughing and choking after spraying moisturizer in her mouth.
5:26 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1300 block of Southwest Suzanne Court.
9:24 a.m. — A Hermiston resident asked police about laws on assault. She said her husband’s boss assaulted him last week, and they want to file charges on the boss.
4:09 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for a burglary on Margaret Avenue.
4:21 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., but law enforcement did not find anyone fighting.
8:04 p.m. — Emergency services from Athena and Weston responded to Highway 204 near milepost 8 for a one-vehicle rollover. The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District reported two people were in the car and freed themselves from the wreck. Ambulances took the pair to a local hospital.
8:34 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an assault at a site on South Edwards Road, Hermiston.
10:09 p.m. — A resident on North Dunne Street, Stanfield, ask police to tell neighbors in an orange house to turn the music down, and if they refused, he would sign a complaint.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Pendleton police arrested Christian Alan Acosta, 25, of Pasco, Washington, for first-degree theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering and property hit-and-run.
Friday
•Umatilla police arrested Jennifer L. Mariano, 35, for felony fourth-degree assault.
