THURSDAY
8:42 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Lifeways Day Treatment Center, 25 S.E. Byers Ave.
11:17 a.m. - A 911 caller at Oxford Suites, 2400 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton, reported a child was unrestrained in a moving vehicle heading west on Court Avenue.
1 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest 13th Place.
1:25 p.m. - Stanfield police until a little after 2 p.m. dealt with code violations for noxious vegetation, overgrown grass and weeds and garbage in the driveway at multiple locations.
8:17 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 700 block of East Sunset Drive.
8:48 p.m. - A caller on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported someone broke out the window of a tan Chevrolet pickup.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Pendleton police arrested Danielle Howard, 47, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday
•Hermiston police arrested Phouphith David Bounxaysana, 44, of Hermiston, for violating parole, possession and delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession and delivery of heroin. All charges are felonies.
