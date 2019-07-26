THURSDAY
3:38 a.m. - An aggressive dog complaint was called in to the Hermiston Police Department from Southwest 10th Place.
9:22 a.m. - Umatilla police visited several areas of town for code complaints, including residences on Jackson and John Day streets.
9:24 a.m. - Stanfield police investigated a white Ford Expedition parked along South Edwards and Feedville Roads with its emergency flashers on and no license plate.
10:07 a.m. - A resident of Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., flagged down a Stanfield officer to complain of the theft of lawn chairs.
10:40 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of an armed person on West Highland Avenue and Southwest 11th Street.
11:04 a.m. - A couple driving on Interstate 84 near the Tower Road exit at Boardman drove into the median and hit a concrete pad being built to secure barrier cables. The vehicle rolled a number of times, according to Oregon State Police, and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment, and questioning by state police on his release. A 21-year-old female passenger was treated at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and released. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
12:01 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault at Cobb Road and Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater.
12:39 p.m. - A Union Pacific Railroad train hit a cow on the railroad tracks near UPRR mile marker 190.5. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Department made a note of the accident.
12:05 p.m. - Pendleton police received a theft report from a resident of South Hills Apartments, 248 S.W. 28th Drive.
1:22 p.m. - A person reported two cows possibly in distress in a field on Stanfield Meadows Road near Stanfield. The reporter told Stanfield police the cows were stuck in a mud hole in the field and could need assistance. A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy took a report.
1:44 p.m. - Theft was reported to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office from a residence on North Townsend Road and Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston.
1:39 p.m. - A shoplifter was reported by employees at Walmart, 220 S.W. Court Ave. A second report of shoplifting came at 2:55 p.m. from Grocery Outlet, 1810 S.W. Court Ave.
4:32 p.m. - Employees at McNary Market & Deli, 205 Wilamette St., Umatilla, called Umatilla police when a woman causing a disturbance refused to leave the store.
5:10 p.m. - Pendleton police gave a warning to the owner of a Siberian husky, who left the dog in a Chevrolet Silverado with the windows rolled down a couple of inches in front of the Main Street Diner, 349 S. Main St.
5:46 p.m. - A resident of Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of a dirt bike sometime earlier in the day. Hermiston police took a theft report.
6:13 p.m. - Umatilla County sheriff's deputies were called to Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., for a report of criminal mischief. Another report of criminal mischief came in at 6:19 p.m. from Weston City Hall. Warnings were given in both cases. And at 6:29 p.m., a sheriff's deputy investigated an alarm, also at Weston Middle School.
7:18 p.m. - A resident of South Main Street, Pendleton, called police to report someone had just broken out his car window and rifled through his belongings.
7:53 p.m. - A car prowl was reported by a resident of Mansfield Road, Athena.
7:58 p.m. - A resident of Reed Road, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle. A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy took a report.
8:59 p.m. - Hermiston police received a theft complaint from a resident on West Juniper Avenue.
9:14 p.m. - Theft was reported fromNorth Ott and East Loop roads, Hermiston.
10:27 p.m. - A woman looking at a car being advertised for sale on the Hermiston Marketplace Facebook page called the Umatilla County Sheriff's Department an hour after meeting the seller at the parking lot of KIE Supply because she felt the situation was suspicious. The car had no license plate and the reporter thought the vehicle might be stolen.
10:28 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to three domestic disturbance calls in a 35-minute span, at Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, at Vista Village, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road, and at a residence on Southwest Riverside Drive.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Stanfield police arrested Lynzee Genevra Ma Shell Crane, 22, on two felony probation violation warrants.
•Pendleton police arrested Jessica Mary Anna Collins, 29, on a felony charge of possession of heroin and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.
•Hermiston police arrested Genaro Arrellano Rosales Jr., 29, on a felony parole/LSA violation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
•Umatilla police arrested Jesse Thomas Moore, 38, on a felony parole/LSA violation and for giving false information to police, a misdemeanor.
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Samantha Dawn Irwin Montoya, 24, on a felony probation violation warrant and for misdemeanor resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.
•Stanfield police arrested Gregory Clinton Cline, 56, on a felony parole/LSA violation.
