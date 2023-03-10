Wednesday, March 8
9:29 a.m. A caller on Anderson Road, Boardman, requested a welfare check on a girl who has a new wound every time she comes to school. The caller stated the girl had not shown up at school that day and the mother was not answering her phone.
10:04 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
11:09 a.m. A caller on the 1700 block of Walnut Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone damaged two of her vehicle’s tires. Police responded.
12:15 p.m. A caller on the 600 block of South Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone broke a window on her property.
12:45 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Schroeder Road, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
1:42 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Riverpoint Farms, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
3:45 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 10th Street on a report of a fight.
5:04 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 730 and Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, on a report of a T-bone car crash. Police issued a citation and took a report.
5:21 p.m. A caller at Oregon Trail RV Park, Irrigon, reported someone called him and told him they were coming to his house to kill him. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Street on a report of an assault.
8:05 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 10th Street on a report of shots being fired. Police did not locate anyone shooting.
8:52 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Court Avenue on a report of prowler.
9:57 p.m. A panicked 911 caller on East Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston, reported she wanted to take her children and leave her home but she did not have permission to drive. The dispatcher reported it was a possible domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:02 p.m. A caller on Southeast Skyline Drive, Heppner, reported someone hacked into his social media and online payment service and withdrew $300. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
10:04 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kiwi Court, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:31 p.m. Pendleton police responded to North Main Street on a report of a prowler.
11:06 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Wildflower Apartments after receiving a noise complaint.
Thursday, March 9
7 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bud-Rich Potato Inc., Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
1:25 p.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, requested a deputy assist with getting her 75-year-old brother to Sun Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Hermiston. She stated he has dementia and is refusing to go. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
1:34 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Southeast Sixth Street on a report of an assault.
2:49 p.m. Boardman police initiated activity at Riverside High School after the principal reported a fight.
3:25 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Third Street, Ione, on a report of two women having a verbal argument.
5:24 p.m. A caller on Wilson and Southeast Anderson roads, Boardman, reported a man wearing all black was walking down the road and playing with a long gun. Police responded.
5:26 p.m. Boardman police responded to Sinclair Station, Boardman, on a report of a man causing a disturbance.
5:49 p.m. A caller at Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported someone popped his tires. Police responded.
8:19 p.m. A caller at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Heppner, reported a vehicle keeps doing donuts and burns outs in the parking lot. The caller stated this is the third night in a row this has happened.
Arrests, citations
March 8
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Don Norman, 40, for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree aggravated theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy.
March 9
Oregon State Police at 3:40 p.m. received a report from a landowner stating an individual illegally killed a deer on his private property on Shaw Road, Pendleton. Umatilla Tribal Police located the suspect’s vehicle, and Oregon State police interviewed the subjects. OSP seized a rifle and a mule deer doe and cited Robinson W. Minthorn, 38, of Pendleton, for the unlawful take of a mule deer doe during closed season and second-degree criminal trespass.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Edward Olea, 50, for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing.
Hermiston police arrested Nathaniel James Curtis Rambel, 22, for attempted unlawful use of weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.