WEDNESDAY
6:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at McNary Heights Elementary School on Columbia Boulevard in Umatilla.
THURSDAY
4:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported bomb threat at St. Anthony Hospital on St. Anthony Way in Pendleton.
5:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Main Street in Meacham
5:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at 1917 S.E. Byers Place in Pendleton.
11:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest 30th Street
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Joselin Darlene Velasco, 27, on two felony counts, including first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Darby Joe Scott, 37, on three counts, including fourth-degree assault, menacing and misdemeanor harassment.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Scott Luis Hernandez, 37, on three counts, including first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor interfering with a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.