Wednesday, March 9
8:45 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about child abuse or neglect.
11:48 a.m. — A guest at Motel 6, 325 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton, reported a male stole $750 cash from his room.
12:02 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the area of Southeast Isaac and Hartman avenues.
12:27 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of a fight. Police took a report.
2:16 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at the Motolodge Pendleton, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave.
2:43 p.m. — Hermiston police issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol and/or tobacco.
4:48 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Southeast 13th Street, Pendleton, reported someone was trying to break into her home. Police responded.
8:36 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight on Southwest 13th Place, Hermiston.
Thursday, March 10
12:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a restraining order violation on Northeast Riverside Avenue. An officer took a report.
6:30 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Southwest Sixth Street.
9:10 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft complaint at Ranch and Home, 85342 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, and took a report.
1:23 p.m. — An officer initiated activity at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater, after reports of doors opening and closing at the church when no one was to be on the premises.
2:03 p.m. — An Irrigon resident asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on a package that was coming to her home while she was not there. A deputy checked and told the caller the package was in the mailbox.
11:37 p.m. — A resident at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported someone was trying to break into her apartment. Boardman police responded and found people went to the wrong door.
Friday, March 11
12:35 a.m. — A 911 caller at Northwest Second Street and Alder Place in Pilot Rock reported a white Jeep was swerving over the lines on the road.
2:09 a.m. — A 911 caller reported their fiance was chasing them out of the orchards on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater, in a gray four-door sedan. Law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
March 10
• Pendleton police arrested Erik Estrada, 42, for second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
March 11
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Felix Romero, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, harassment and felony strangulation.
Milton-Freewater police reported the arrest was due to an incident that occurred Dec. 5, when Romero entered the apartment of a 23-year-old woman he knew and strangled her in front of their 5-year-old child.
Police reported an arrest that was not possible at that time.
But on March 11, police responded to the victim’s apartment on a call that she suspected the person ringing her doorbell was Romero. Milton-Freewater police reported officers found Romero there and arrested him without incident.
