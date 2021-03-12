WEDNESDAY
8:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
1:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Broad Street in Weston.
6:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Southeast Third Street and Southeast Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
8:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
9:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of Northwest Despain Avenue and Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
7:12 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Hunter Lance Gonce, 20, on two counts, including one felony count of aggravated harassment and one felony count of assaulting a public safety officer.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Brooke Elaine Miller, 30, on three counts, including one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree custodial interference and one count of criminal conspiracy.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tahner Allen Bates, 21, on three counts, including one felony count of domestic abuse, one misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court and misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested James Michael Hutchins Jr., 42, on three felony counts, including counts of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and attempting to elude/flee law enforcement.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Tasha Leanne Bales, 29, on three counts, including one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, one misdemeanor count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and one felony count of violating parole.
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Jennifer Joann Whelan, 41, on two counts, including one felony count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
