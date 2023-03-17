Tuesday, March 14
1:31 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Weston-McEwen High School on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
2:12 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud/forgery on Oxbow Lane, Umatilla.
Wednesday, March 15
6:57 a.m. A caller on Root Lane, Boardman, stated he noticed some people prowling his property around 9 p.m. The caller gave the license plate number of a grey/silver Chevrolet Suburban hatchback looking vehicle and requested extra patrols in the area for the next two weeks. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office scheduled the extra patrols.
7:37 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School on a report of a minor in possession of alcohol.
8:03 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
10:52 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Marina Apartments on a report of numerous parking issues.
11:26 a.m. A caller at the Oregon Trail Library, Boardman, requested an officer respond regarding a male who was acting agitated. She said he was not being hostile toward others but she was concerned. Boardman police responded.
2:32 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 11th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
2:34 p.m. Umatilla police responded to McNary Market on a report of domestic violence.
3:15 p.m. Hermiston police responded to South First Street for a minor in possession of alcohol/tobacco.
3:32 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 22nd Street on a report of a burglary.
3:44 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
4:11 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Kalmia Candles on a report of an armed subject.
4:21 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Daves Chevron on a report of fraud/forgery.
4:31 p.m. A caller on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive, Hermiston, requested an officer contact him regarding someone threatening his wife, property and vehicles. Hermiston police contacted the man.
4:54 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Riverside Apartments on a report of a fight.
5:50 p.m. Stanfield police initiated activity on East Harding Avenue, Stanfield, for littering.
6:29 p.m. A caller at Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, advised the woman staying next door to him was acting strange around him and told him she was going to call the police on him. He stated he just wanted it noted he does not know who she is and he has done nothing wrong. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made a note of it.
7:47 p.m. Pendleton police responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital on a report of a drunk driver.
Thursday, March 16
2:49 a.m. A caller reported he received an alert from his camera that cattle were in his yard on Wilson Lane, Boardman.
3:10 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Wildflower Apartments on a report of a domestic disturbance and made an arrest.
7:43 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a car crash. Police took a report.
7:52 a.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of Catherine Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of the catalytic converter off of his motorhome.
9:29 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Sherwood Elementary on a report of harassment.
9:47 a.m. A caller on Homestead Lane, Hermiston, reported falling for a scam and losing thousands of dollars. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact and took a report.
1:35 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of domestic violence in progress on Columbia Boulevard.
1:59 p.m. A caller on Southeast Ninth Street, Irrigon, reported her child’s father violated the restraining order against him. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:19 p.m. A man reported the theft of his Ford Ranger from behind Space Age Fuel, Hermiston. He said it does not run and he is homeless.
5:34 p.m. A resident on Miller Road, Boardman, reported a dog was on her property again and she wants the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to take action. A deputy responded and warned the dog owner if this happens again there will be a citation for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
8:52 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on South Broad Street, Weston.
Arrests, citations
March 15
Milton-Freewater police arrested Kevin R Stanford, 44, of Milton-Freewater, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
The arrest came after police responded to a 3:38 a.m. report of a burglary on the 200 block of Southeast 17th Avenue. The residents stated the voice of a male in their house woke them. They reported the man then damaged their locked bedroom door while they hid inside their room.
Police arrested Stanford at the home.
Pendleton police arrested Alexandre Grimaud, 39, on two warrants and for theft of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
March 16
Pendleton police arrested Cody James Boede, 18, for fleeing, reckless driving, hit-and-run of property, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering.
Pendleton police arrested Manbir Singh Chahal, 29, for fourth-degree assault.
