Wednesday, March 16
12:23 a.m. — A Umatilla police officer initiated activity at the Umatilla Police Department, 300 Sixth Street, on a stalking complaint.
8:17 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Jay Avenue in Pendleton, stated they were a victim of harassment. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:37 a.m. — A resident in the area of Southeast Skyline Drive and Chase Street, Heppner, reported 12-15 neighbors are upset with the youths riding dirt bikes at all hours of the day in a nearby field. She said she would call again if the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office does not address this issue.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported a man was lying in the bushes at Pheasant Court and River Ridge Drive, Boardman. Police responded and found he was working on a water line.
10:07 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at Pendleton Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave. Police took a report.
1:48 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Seventh Street, Irrigon, made a complaint about people living in a camp trailer in a driveway who yell and fight throughout the night. The caller also said a lot of traffic speeds through the area.
5:32 p.m. — A caller on Southeast 11th Street, Irrigon, reported two dogs came up to her and her mother and one dog bit her mother, who declined medical help.
8:36 p.m. — A 911 caller at Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported there was a man on the east side of the building, screaming and pushing on the side door.
8:44 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the Boardman Rest Area Eastbound on Interstate 84 for a vehicle with an engine block fire.
10:44 p.m. — A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported her boyfriend threatened to destroy her and her car. He also has a tracking device on her car and won’t remove it. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, on a report of an assault.
Thursday, March 17
3:07 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Dehaven Street, Milton-Freewater, reported their car alarm went off because someone shattered a window in the vehicle and stole items.
4:17 a.m. — A caller reported a fight at Americas Best Value Inn, 201 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
10:14 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Brooke RV Park, 5 N.E. Eighth Ave., on a call about an assault. Police took a report.
11:35 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive, Pendleton, reported a man was “acting out,” and hit the caller. Police arrested a 60-year-old man for harassment, a misdemeanor.
4:35 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Lewis and Clark Drive and East Columbia Lane, Boardman, for a two-vehicle crash. Police cited one man for careless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.
11 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported someone broke into her trailer and stole welding equipment and perhaps other items.
11:19 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., on a report of a fight.
Arrests, citations
March 16
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Perez Garcia, 25, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 17
Boardman police arrested Angel Ruiz Perez Castro, 26, on a probation violation and for DUII and failure to carry or present a driver’s license.
