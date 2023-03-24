Wednesday, March 22
7:09 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast Gladys Drive on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:55 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West McKenzie Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:23 a.m. A caller at the Hermiston Vet Clinic reported a customer was possibly drunk and her breath smelled like alcohol. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:38 a.m. A caller on Highway 207, Heppner, reported his tenants were moving out of his rental unit and one of the tenants threatened to remove the garage door when he leaves. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact with the landlord and advised him of his options.
12:59 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to Crum Road, Ione, on a report of backyard on fire due to a burn barrel that got out of control.
3:01 p.m. A caller on Boardman Avenue Northeast, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s dog defecated in her yard. She stated the owner picked up the feces but normally does not pick up after the dogs and this is an ongoing issue. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:53 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Grecian Heights Park on a report of an assault.
4:22 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Warehouse Beach on Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:45 p.m. A caller at Irrigon Shell Station, Irrigon, reported someone was selling drugs behind the restaurant in a gray van with Washington plates. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:17 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, Weston, on a report of an armed subject.
9:50 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of someone setting a dumpster on fire.
10:04 p.m. A caller on Faler Road, Boardman, made a noise complaint about loud music and a lot of yelling and loud singing from a trailer. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone being noisy.
Thursday, March 23
7:29 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an assault.
7:47 a.m. A caller on Rippee Road, Boardman, reported their neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto their property and attacking their animals. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:54 a.m. A caller on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater, reported someone shot his dog last night and she died. The caller said he had heard shots around 9:10 p.m. the previous night but had no idea his dog was shot. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:55 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Second Street on a report of a burglary in progress.
3:52 p.m. A caller on Froberg Lane, Irrigon, reported his wife was intoxicated and having a mental breakdown and was trying to light garbage on fire. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and put the couple in contact with Community Counseling Solutions.
10:18 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity on Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon, for a broken window in the door of a business.
Arrests, citations
March 22
Pendleton police arrested Nathaniel Hamm Gutierrez, 37, for fourth-degree assault.
March 23
Pendleton police arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, 25, for violating probation, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three counts of second-degree theft and one of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Hermiston police arrested Jonathan Theodore Flaman, 19, for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and second-degree theft.
