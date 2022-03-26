Wednesday, March 23
5:25 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked on a vehicle at Paterson Ferry Road and Riverview Lane, Irrigon, and warned the driver not to be there after dark. The deputy also said this was the last warning.
5:34 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed and rolled in the median on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman.
7:39 a.m. — A caller reported three people were using drugs behind the dumpster closest to the BottleDrop Redemption Center, 740 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. The caller asked police to trespass the trio.
9:23 a.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report of harassment that occurred at Zeigler's Machine & Repair, 211 N.W. Cedar St.
10:17 a.m. — The Bank of Eastern Oregon, 230 S. First St., Irrigon, reported a customer died and someone then used their account.
1:40 p.m. — A caller on Jefferson Street, Umatilla, reported he found two dogs running around on Powerline Road. He said he was keeping the dogs in his yard so they do not get hit by traffic.
2:38 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call on North First Street, Hermiston, about a man who passed out in a bathroom and possibly overdosed.
3:10 p.m. — A 911 caller at Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported a theft. Law enforcement responded.
5:15 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Elite Guns & Tactical LLC, 1400 S.W. Court Ave., for car crash. Police took a report.
7:52 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of OMG! Burgers & Brew, 241 S. Main St., kicking out a male for causing a disturbance. Police searched the area but did not find the male.
6:24 p.m. — An employee at Conoco, 419 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, reported the driver of a small orange car stole fuel.
6:11 p.m. — A caller reported a female wearing socks and no shoes and wrapped in a blanket was talking to herself at the Irrigon Skate Park. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the female declined assistance.
10:13 pm. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance involving neighbors in an argument on North Franklin Street in Weston.
Thursday, March 24
7:13 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Boardman for a two-vehicle crash. The parties declined medical help.
7:36 a.m. — A caller at Marie Dorian Park on Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, made a report of graffiti. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
10:19 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a caller at Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., who has concerns over an individual harassing her at work and in her personal life.
10:48 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Willow Drive after a 911 call reporting harassment with possible stalking behavior observed.
1:17 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call from a city employee at Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., reporting there was a female there causing issues.
3:16 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Hinkle Road on a report of trespassing.
6:41 p.m. — A driver reported a driver of an Idaho milk semitrailer was trying to run her off the road in the area of Interstate 84 and Tower Road, Boardman. She said the driver confronted her in person at Love's Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman.
8:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Northeast Eighth Place for a burglary. Police took a report.
9:03 p.m. — A 911 caller reported two females fighting on East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
March 24
• Umatilla County sheriff's deputies arrested Elaina Monique Mitchell, 41, for reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.
• Hermiston police arrested Erika Christine Camara, 27, for first-degree theft and third-degree theft.
