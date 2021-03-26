WEDNESDAY
8:17 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Klickitat Street and Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run at Pilot Truck Stop on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
THURSDAY
9:58 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Homestead Lane in Boardman.
12:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Lifeways on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 23, on seven counts, including resisting arrest, dangerous drugs, attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal activity in drugs, driving with a suspended license, and violating parole.
The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Sarah Ann Pierre, 42, on two felony counts, including one count of dangerous drugs and one count of criminal activity in drugs.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Nina Nicole Madrigal, 26, on four counts of failing to appear in court and one count of contempt of court.
