Wednesday, March 1
5:00 a.m Pendleton police responded to Blue Mountain Village Apartments on a report of domestic violence.
6:26 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Rio Senda Drive on a report of a prowler.
8:27 a.m. A caller on West Sperry Street, Heppner, reported a black Toyota car came into her driveway and parked. A man in his early 20s with an L.A. tattoo on his neck came up to her door. A female and another male were in the vehicle and appeared to be scoping out the residence, according to the caller. The caller stated her boyfriend answered the door and the man was asking for someone named “Jesse” and was looking around the inside of the house while they talked. The caller stated the visitors then sat outside for a while before leaving. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a log note.
9:19 a.m. Pendleton Police Department received a report of fraud at Big John’s Pizza.
10:16 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:48 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 84, Pendleton, on a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound side. Deputies were unable to locate the wrong way driver and reported the information to Oregon State Police.
10:53 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School on a report of a student who made threatening comments to a teacher and then left.
12:04 p.m. A 911 caller on Sloan Avenue, Umatilla, reported her landlord pushed her and she pushed him back. Police responded.
12:07 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue reported a window was broken out of their home.
12:56 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Jennie Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:47 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bensel Road, Hermiston, on a report of a grass fire.
2:33 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Frazer Avenue on a report of a resting ordinance violation. Police issued a citation.
3:03 p.m. Boardman police responded to Maple Crest Apartments on a report of debris on this property not being picked up within a reasonable amount of time and then blowing onto other properties. Boardman police are investigating.
4:35 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman emergency services responded to Lewis and Clark Drive and Internet Parkway on a report of a three vehicle car crash and fire.
4:41 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Electric Sundown on a report of a resting ordinance violation. Police issued a citation.
5:23 p.m. A 911 caller on Second Street Northeast, Boardman, reported her seven-year-old son stole her money and ran off. Police responded.
6:48 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
6:49 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:51 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of West Beebe Avenue on a report of a burglary.
7:56 p.m. Boardman police responded to the 100 block of Park Avenue Northwest, Boardman, on a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred Feb. 27.
8:22 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Long Branch Cafe and Saloon on a report of a prowler.
8:38 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Townsend Road, Hermiston, on a report of shots being fired. Deputies were unable to locate anyone shooting.
10:47 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Rainbow Cafe on a report of a disturbance.
Thursday, March 2
10:03 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Interpath Lab on a report of harassment.
10:44 a.m. A caller on Boardman Avenue Northeast, Boardman, reported they needed an officer to come help them free a trapped cat. Police responded and the cat was freed and went home.
11:04 a.m. Umatilla police took a report of fraud/forgery on Pierce Avenue.
11:38 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:21 p.m. A U.S. Cellular employee on North First Street, Hermiston, reported that a piece of copper equipment was stolen from the side of a cell tower at this location. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:36 p.m. Boardman police responded to Riverside High School, Boardman, on a report of a fight.
1:41 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gun Club Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
3:28 p.m. A caller at Crossroads Church, Umatilla, reported he allowed someone to use his vehicle for payment and he has not been paid and there are now damages to his vehicle. Umatilla police took a report.
4:36 p.m. A caller on the 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone in the last week-and-a-half took his metallic moss green Electra Townie 7D electric bicycle from his garage. The caller stated the approximate value is $500. Milton-Freewater police took a report.
4:49 p.m. A caller on Southeast Park Place, Irrigon, reported a neighbor’s dog bit her daughter. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:01 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, on a report of a man being assaulted by three men and suffering a head injury.
6:09 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Athena Elementary School on a report of a stalking complaint.
9:52 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 332. Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
Arrests, citations
March 1
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jesus Saldana, 29, of Milton-Freewater, for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Pendleton police arrested Elijah Paul Romer, 40, for third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, offensive littering and resisting.
March 2
Pendleton police arrested Cassidee Chanel Brooks, 34, for felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree theft and giving false information.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Steven Benson Cordell, 32, for carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession of a weapon and violating parole.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.