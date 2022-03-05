11:01 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect but did not find anyone.
11:37 a.m. — A caller at Irrigon Mini-storage, 202 Highway 730, Irrigon, reported someone assaulted her.
3:02 p.m. — A motorist came to the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., and asked about resources for where she can stay for one night.
3:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a fight on Southwest Ninth Street.
Thursday, March 3
8:48 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena, on a call about harassment.
9:12 a.m. — A 911 caller on Sparrow Avenue in Umatilla reported that sometime in the last 12 hours his utility trailer was stolen.
10:17 a.m. — A 911 caller reported someone littered at J&D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock. Police opened an investigation.
2:56 p.m. — A woman told Hermiston police an ex-boyfriend from many years ago is trying to sell her identity and Social Security number on the dark web. She said her credit card company notified her that her information has been compromised.
4:28 p.m. — A caller on Highway 74, Ione, advised there was a cow that appeared to be in distress while giving birth. The owner checked and found the cow was not in distress but was giving birth.
4:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported there was a man demolishing property at A-7 Motors, 80513 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:29 p.m. — A caller reported a renter at Willow Creek Apartments, 375 S.E. Matlock St., Heppner, has been harassing him.
9:07 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Riverview Mobile Estates, 2712 N.E. Riverside Ave., Pendleton.
9:54 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance in progress on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive, Hermiston.
Arrests, Citations
March 2
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested David E. Penn for felony domestic violence assault.
• Umatilla police arrested Jesse Luis Lopez, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and violating parole.
March 3
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Rodrick Kainen Edmiston, 26, escape, criminal activity in drugs, dangerous drugs and criminal trespass.
