WEDNESDAY
6:35 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Hemlock Court in Umatilla.
7:24 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
5:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest 16th Place in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
9:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Willow View Drive in Heppner.
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:31 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
4:43 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Randall Avenue in Umatilla.
