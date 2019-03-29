THURSDAY
12:47 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1000 block of West Orchard Avenue but did not find anyone.
6:51 a.m. - A Heppner resident on Southeast Cannon Street reported finding a dead deer in his backyard. He said it looked like a pack of dogs attacked the deer.
11:06 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report to run extra patrols around Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue.
12:59 p.m. - A caller reported two males were "shooting up" drugs in a burgundy four-door sedan at the Rocket Mart, 2398 N. First St., Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrived but found no one.
1:55 p.m. - A caller reported a disturbance at Northeast Fourth Street and East Dogwood Avenue, Hermiston, concerning a possibly stolen vehicle.
2:01 p.m. - A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Hermiston, complained about the neighbor’s dog coming onto his property and attacking him. The caller said the dog’s owner does nothing to control the animal.
2:02 p.m. - Pendleton Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1415 S.W. Court Ave., after receiving a report from employees that a vehicle drove through the building.
The investigation revealed the driver, Gene Metroz, 81, of Pendleton, experienced issues with his foot getting stuck between the gas pedal and brake pedal while he was exiting the drive-thru. Metroz lost control of the vehicle and drove into the west side of the building. Metroz was uninjured, according to Pendleton police, but the collision caused substantial damage to the building. City of Pendleton engineer Tim Simons responded to ensure the building was structurally safe before Blue Mountain Towing removed the car.
Police also found Metroz’s insurance lapsed in 2017, so he received a citation for driving uninsured. Police also impounded his vehicle.
2:06 p.m. - Pendleton police received information about a fight on South Main Street involving 6-8 juveniles.
4:05 p.m. - The Heppner man who reported the dead deer called back to tell the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he determined town dogs were responsible for the vicious kill. A deputy responded.
6:32 p.m. - An Irrigon caller on Southwest Utah Avenue complained about two Huskies “running wild.” They even jumped into her yard and tried to attack her dogs.
6:38 p.m. - A 911 caller reported an assault at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
6:39 p.m. - Emergency services in Boardman responded to a call about a male on Mojave Court who was dizzy, vomiting blood and had no transportation. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
7:27 p.m. - The ambulance service and other emergency agencies in Boardman responded to a report of a 3-year-old girl who was conscious but could not breathe. Then she began to breathe but was not responding. The ambulance took her to Good Shepherd as well.
6:38 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report about elder abuse or neglect.
8:33 p.m. - A caller reported two males looked like they were going to fight outside the Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
10:02 p.m. - A caller reported drug activity at Motel 6 Pendleton West, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
11:16 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault of a female on Brace Road, Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Alex Morales Rodriguez, 23, on three counts each of identity theft, second-degree theft and second-degree forgery.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Bradley Strong, 54, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on warrants.
