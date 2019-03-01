THURSDAY
8:53 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report for a burglary on Butler Grade Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:13 a.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident on the 600 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue reported the theft of multiple packages in the last few weeks.
12:18 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of West Fulton Avenue.
12:47 p.m. - A 911 caller reported the assault of a woman on West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:21 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report from West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, of a man screaming at and pushing a pregnant woman.
3:07 p.m. - A man told the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office he was on Diagonal Road near Baxter Road, Hermiston, following the trailer someone stole from him.
6:19 p.m. - Milton-Freewater residents on Winesap Road reported a burglary.
7:33 p.m. - A 911 caller reported the theft of firewood from North Slope Mobile Home Park, 650 N. Lucy St. , Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Trevor Jayce Sloan, 19, address not provided, on a warrant and for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft by receiving.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Andrew James Jackson, 33, for domestic abuse, dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs, criminal mischief and violating a restraining order.
•Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Adam Buettner, 32, of Walla Walla, for violating parole, felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and felony methamphetamine possession.
