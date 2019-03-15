THURSDAY
8:40 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southeast 16th Street.
8:49 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Dave’s 12th Street Food Mart, 220 S.W. 12th St., and arrested one man for misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and vandalism.
11:50 a.m. - Hermiston police received information about possible child abuse.
8:21 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:49 p.m. - A man at the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., Hermiston, asked if an officer would help him get a vehicle from his ex-wife. Police determined this was a civil matter.
4:30 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for elder abuse.
9:17 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for an assault at the Brown Building, 110 S.W. Court Ave.
9:08 p.m. - The emergency department staff at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, reported a female patient was the victim of an assault.
9:49 p.m. - Staff at the Pendleton Warming Station, 715 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, evicted a man for the night and trespassed him for the rest of the season. The caller reported the man tossed the notice and did not leave the property. The warming station did not need police, the caller said, but wanted officers aware of the situation.
10:15 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about criminal mischief at Pendleton Cannabis, 816 Southgate.
10:42 p.m. - A fight broke out at Kelly's Restaurant & Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:11 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to a report of a prowler at the recreational vehicle park at 1551 Sixth St., but officers did not find anyone suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.