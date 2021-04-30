THURSDAY
12:13 a.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
10:47 a.m. - Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at St. Thomas Avenue in Irrigon.
3:33 p.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on South Main Street in Stanfield.
5:42 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
5:45 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
FRIDAY
12:09 a.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest 10th Street in Pilot Rock.
2:13 a.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
4:18 a.m. - Police responded to two reports of a burglary on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
5:04 a.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Phillip Elroy Haney, 46, on one felony count of theft over $1,000.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Marqus Jordan George, 29, on four counts, including felony counts of assault, domestic abuse, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and robbery.
