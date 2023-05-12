Wednesday, May 10
11:45 a.m. A caller on Northwest Third Street, Irrigon, stated his neighbor keeps speeding on the street. He said he tried to talk to his neighbor about this but it just made the neighbor angry. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
1:48 p.m. Boardman police received a complaint from Cafe Cultura about the theft of a bag of cans from outside the business.
2:38 p.m. A caller at Rustic Truck Bar & Brill, Irrigon, reported a woman was refusing to leave the bar. The caller stated the woman does not have a valid ID and was asked to leave. The woman left but came back with her brother and refused to leave and started arguing with the staff. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
5:46 p.m. An Oregon State Police senior trooper received a complaint about an angler catching more than his daily limit near the McNary ponds, Umatilla. The trooper questioned the man and two women at their residence and cited Felix J. Martell Martinez, 68, of Hermiston, for exceeding the daily limit of fish.
5:49 p.m. A caller on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported there was dog at this location that barks all day.
10:01 p.m. Boardman police initiated activity along Marshall Loop and Anderson Circle after an officer heard five gunshots in the area. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Thursday, May 11
2:03 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Sixth Street on a report of a prowler.
2:14 a.m. A caller at Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported three people were in the parking lot, drinking, playing loud music and urinating outside. Police responded.
3:33 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 240 for a semitrailer that crashed and rolled. The driver, a 30-year-old Hermiston man, reported he swerved to miss a herd of elk. State police reported the driver was not injured. The Oregon Department of Transportation contacted a company to cleanup diesel and urea granules the crash caused to leak and spill.
3:34 a.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported a reoccurring issue involving a white Chrysler 300 with a black hood that plays loud music while driving down Division Street. Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
8 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:04 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
11:31 a.m. A 911 caller at Irrigon Learning Center, Irrigon, reported her daughter was threatening self harm. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
2:29 p.m. A caller on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported sheep and goats were not being properly cared for at this location and one of the animals was dead and bloated. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
3:16 p.m. A caller at Frederickson Farms, Irrigon, reported someone shot their sprinklers and the sprinkler motors with a shotgun. Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report.
3:28 p.m. A caller on Gordon Court and John Day Street, Umatilla, reported the gray house behind her has five dogs. She stated the dogs have not had any water for the last three days and requested an officer check on the dogs and give her a call back.
3:47 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at Locust Trailer Court, Milton-Freewater.
4:10 p.m. Pendleton police requested assistance from Umatilla County Sheriff's Office on an illegal burn on Northeast Riverside Avenue, as officers have had trouble with this address before.
4:13 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street on a report of an assault.
4:25 p.m. A caller on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, reported a dog was being kept outside in a crate in the hot weather. Morrow County sheriff's deputies made contact with the dog's owner and the dog will stay inside with air conditioning and water.
7:12 p.m. A caller at Oasis River Park, Irrigon, reported a cat was stuck in a tree about 30 feet up. Irrigon Fire Department responded and rescued the cat.
7:42 p.m. A caller on Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston, reported their neighbors were digging up their septic tank and scooping up the sewage and dumping it on the fence line. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded.
8:52 p.m. A man at Highway 730 and West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported his ex-girlfriend ran him over while he was walking along the side of the road. The man was up and walking but complained of his back hurting.
9 p.m. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Columbia Lane, Irrigon, on a report of a horse stuck on a fence.
9:17 p.m. A 911 caller on Southwest Eagle Drive, Boardman, reported someone was trying to open their back window to their 8-year-old son's bedroom. She stated they noticed the screen was off but fixed it, but today she heard someone pulling on it. Police responded.
10:56 p.m. A caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported a cow may have been dead in a field with a calf nearby between mileposts 151 and 15. The caller added said she could smell the cow.
11:35 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Kirk Avenue on a report of a restraining order violation. Police took a report.
11:51 p.m. A caller on Main Street and Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a woman in the middle of the road lunged at their car. Police responded and advised the woman to stay off the road.
Arrests, citations
May 10
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaitlyn May Kelly, 29, for harassment and felony fourth-degree assault.
May 11
Pendleton police arrested two Washington residents in connection to theft at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.
Pendleton police at 7:22 a.m. received a report that two people entered the church, 609 N.W. 12th St., and stole backpacks belonging to two high school students containing Chromebooks, athletic gear and more.
Police responded and took descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle. Police spotted the car about three hours later on the 300 block of Southwest 10th Street. The occupants match the description of the suspects, police reported, and one of the backpacks was on the backseat.
Police arrested Anne Marie Helme, 33, of Yakima, and Amanda Luisa Clark. 46, of Wapato, for first-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Andrew Dewayne Dayley, 36, for coercion and menacing.
Oregon State Police cited Michael Thomas Rolens, 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
