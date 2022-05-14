Wednesday, May 11
1:51 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Ninth Street, Irrigon, reported four males broke into his home, took some of his belongings and left in his vehicle.
11:41 a.m. — A caller on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston reported hearing screaming.
12:54 p.m. — A caller reported tires were on fire next to Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon. Boardman Fire Department responded.
2:14 p.m. — A 911 caller on East College Street, Athena, reported being a victim of harassment. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:55 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Hudson Bay and Umapine roads, Milton-Freewater.
4:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Joy Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
8:40 p.m. — A caller on Highway 730, Irrigon, reported people have been taking items from his neighbor’s antique shop.
9:21 p.m. — A 911 caller on Pamela Drive, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Thursday, May 12
5:43 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on West Poplar Avenue, and 15 minutes later received a report of a vehicle theft on South First Street.
7:43 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone stole a check from the mailbox and cashed it.
8:04 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported finding fresh graffiti on the 700 block of Main Street.
9:52 a.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about someone who has her bank card and is using it. Police took a report.
10:08 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Fourth Street, Hermiston, reported several break-ins and thefts from vehicles in the neighborhood, including a sound system and radio from his white 2002 Toyota GT.
12:02 p.m. — Hermiston residents told police they bought a puppy for more than $700 via a money transfer app and never received the dog.
12:04 p.m. — A caller at Sunset Mobile Home Park, 900 Umatilla River Road, Umatilla, reported a dog bite and possible physical altercation. Umatilla police took a report.
3:30 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Fifth Street on a report of an assault.
4:01 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Harding Avenue and Willow Drive after receiving a 911 call about an assault.
5:33 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
Arrests, citations
May 11
Umatilla police arrested Alejandro Escalera, 25, for felony strangulation, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon and theft by receiving.
