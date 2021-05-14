WEDNESDAY
5:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Adams Road in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
4:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
5:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Follett Lane in Hermiston.
5:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Umatilla PD on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Moises Ayala Flores, 21, on one felony count of assaulting a public safety officer.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Tarandeep Chohan, 25, on three misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Heather Dawn Evans, 41, on two counts, including one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of harassment.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Kenneth Roy Scott, 50, on seven counts, including two felony counts of first-degree theft over $1,000, one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of identity theft, one misdemeanor count of violating probation and one misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Brandy Jaeann Herkshan, 29, on one felony count of assaulting a public safety officer, one misdemeanor count of interfering with a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
