Wednesday, May 18
2:17 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported an ongoing issue about loud music. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave a warning about excessive noise.
10:08 a.m. — Pilot Rock Police Department is investigating a theft complaint that occurred on Southwest Cedar Street, in which a package was dropped off to the wrong address. A child at the residence told police her older sister took the package back to the post office. The post office stated no one has dropped off the package.
10:31 a.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 11, Pendleton, reported a physical domestic disturbance. Law enforcement responded.
11:40 a.m. — Stanfield police initiated activity on North Harriman Street for livestock on property, including chickens, roosters, goat and an unlicensed dog.
12:01 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Northwest Stockton Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
1:19 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Dollar General, 125 Columbia Lane, Irrigon, on a report of an irate customer causing a disturbance about a purchase. A deputy trespassed the customer.
8:56 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 900 block of South Highway 395. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone.
10:03 p.m. — A caller reported someone broke into a motor home on Northeast Washington Avenue, Irrigon, and then took off. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
10:24 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest First Street on a report of an assault.
10:34 p.m. — A caller reported a male was lying on the side of Interstate 84 eastbound near Boardman. Police and medics responded. An ambulance transported the male.
Thursday, May 19
9:20 a.m. — A caller on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, asked to speak to an officer about road construction blocking the view of oncoming traffic.
11:15 a.m. — A caller told Hermiston police her daughter’s ex-boyfriend broke into their home on Northwest Spruce Street and stole several items. She said she wanted police to make a report and asked for options. Police advised her.
1:38 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Third Street for a domestic disturbance.
4:08 p.m. — A caller reported damage to the U.S. Postal Service, 167 N. Main St., Heppner.
4:29 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Geer Road and West Theater Lane, Hermiston, after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
7:41 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South First Street, Athena, for the theft of a vehicle.
8:22 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest Seventh Street.
8:50 p.m. — A caller reported a man on a bicycle was harassing two teenage girls at the Irrigon Skate Park, Irrigon, then left heading west on Highway 730.
11:29 p.m. — Pendleton police handled a disturbance at Shari’s Restaurant, 319 S.E. Nye Ave.
Arrests, citations
May 19
• Umatilla police arrested Jake Ammon Long, 28, for possession of a stolen vehicle and supplying contraband (drug law violation), both felonies.
• Boardman police arrested Juan De La Cruz Lopez, 33, for first-degree burglary, two counts of harassment and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Pilot Rock police arrested Scott Dale Shattuck, 59, for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
