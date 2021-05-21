WEDNESDAY
8:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Cherry Avenue in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
9:18 a.m. - Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Melody Muffler on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:54 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
6:09 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Locust Street in Umatilla.
6:13 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred at Swanson, Tyan on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
8:33 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Baldwin Lane in Hermiston.
8:50 p.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Byron Everett Burke Jr., 50, on three counts, including one misdemeanor count of the unlawful possession of a firearm, one felony count of the unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Jeremy Levi Bliss, 46, on three counts, including one felony count of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, one misdemeanor count of carrying concealed weapons and one felony count of violating parole.
