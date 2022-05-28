12:14 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Ridgeway Avenue and Northeast Second Street on a report of a vehicle theft.
6:20 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of East Cherry Avenue on a report of a man screaming at a residence.
7:04 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
11:39 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest 10th Street for a domestic disturbance.
11:54 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Street, Pilot Rock, reported a male was at her back door, stating he has been poisoned. Police responded.
Thursday, May 26
1:06 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Street, Pilot Rock, reported there is suspicious activity going on. Police responded.
7:12 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Second Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle.
8:21 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Brooke RV Park, 597 Lee St., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on South First Street Athena, reported a domestic disturbance in an apartment between a woman and a bunch of teenagers. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:50 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Boulevard for a restraining order violation.
3:31 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
6:15 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect on West Juniper Avenue.
11:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Bailey Avenue and North Main Street for a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
May 25
• Pendleton police arrested Rodney Lee Wade, 66, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run involving property and driving while suspended/revoked.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Lonnie Black, 28, for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree theft and two counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
May 26
• Hermiston police arrested Francisco Javier Hernandez Lopez, 28, for felony fourth-degree assault.
