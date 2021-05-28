WEDNESDAY
10:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Morrow Cold Storage on Northeast Columbia Avenue, Boardman.
10:53 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
1:21 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Byers Place, Pendleton.
4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock.
10:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
THURSDAY
8:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest Baltimore Street, Heppner.
11:59 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Geer Extension, Hermiston.
5:04 p.m. — Police responded to three reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
8:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tabor James Taylor, 20, on six counts, including felony counts of second-degree assault and the attempted unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and tampering with physical evidence.
• The Pendleton Police Department arrested Monica Angel Quintana Grant, 43, on three misdemeanor counts, including first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
