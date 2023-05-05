Wednesday, May 3
8:48 a.m. Umatilla police received a call reporting a vehicle theft on Willamette Avenue.
10:36 a.m. A person at The Links apartments on Klickitat Street, Umatilla, waived down an officer and reported an aggressive dog came at her while she was walking.
11:39 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of the theft of a weed trimmer and sprayer from the 10 block of Northeast 15th Avenue.
12:29 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue received a call to respond to Lower Basket Mountain Road and Highway 204, Weston.
1:19 p.m. A caller on Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston, reported a mother came to a home to pick up her child and began “escalating” with the child’s father to get him to respond. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
2:36 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest Sixth Street. Police responded and made an arrest.
4:29 p.m. A 911 caller reported an assault at Speedwash Laundry, Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
5:01 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a site on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton.
6:02 p.m. Boardman police received a report about the theft of an electric scooter at Sam Boardman Elementary School. An officer responded.
6:07 p.m. A caller on North Ott Road, Hermiston, reported neighbors argued then got into a physical fight.
6:44 p.m. A caller in Irrigon at Southeast 11th Street and East Highway 730 reported a man yelled at a person inside a home and tried to break down the door. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the man was an ex-partner of one of the tenants, and he left without further issues.
6:46 p.m. Hermiston police received a call about a fight on Northwest Third Street.
7:14 p.m. A 911 caller at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, Umatilla, reported an armed person was there.
Thursday, May 4
7:08 a.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:27 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue. Police responded but did not find the site.
10:59 a.m. A caller at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase One, Pendleton, reported an armed person was there.
11:56 a.m. A 911 caller reported a burglary on Prindle Loop Road, Hermiston.
12:30 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call about drug activity on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:11 p.m. Umatilla police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Carolina Road.
Arrests, citations
May 3
Pendleton police arrested Sidney Edward Pratt, 59, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
May 4
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Patrick T. McGowan, 45, for felony assault.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested James E. Renfrow, 20, for felony attempted strangulation and harassment.
