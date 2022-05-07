Wednesday, May 4
8:56 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cecil Street, Hermiston, on a report of harassment.
9:59 a.m. — A woman told Hermiston police she arrived to her office on West Beebe Avenue and found someone stacked rocks and bricks up high in front of her office door so she can’t get in. She also said there was broken glass all over her parking lot where she usually parks. And she asked police to check inside the office before she entered. Police responded.
10 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive.
1:06 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to John Day Street on a report of a dog attack. The man who suffered dog bites refused an ambulance.
1:27 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Clara Brownell Middle School, 1400 Seventh St., for a fight.
3:04 p.m. — A man told Hermiston police he has a felon record of more than 30 years and he wanted to know if he can obtain a handgun after that much time because his neighbor, who also is a felon, continues to threaten him with a handgun. The caller also said he has reported this before.
3:13 p.m. — Oregon State Police asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to have deputies set up on Interstate 84 near Love’s Travel Stop, Boardman, for a black motorcycle with green graphics that has been speeding and eluding a trooper since North Powder.
3:25 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Meissner Lane, Milton-Freewater, on a report of harassment.
3:31 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of East Main Street.
4:34 p.m. — An employee at Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, placed a 911 call and reported that a female threw a brick at him. Umatilla police responded.
7:36 p.m. — A caller at Milton Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road, reported that while she was visiting a grave a silver Chevrolet Tahoe drove by and threw garbage into her vehicle. She reported the driver was a white, heavy-set woman with blond hair.
10:01 p.m — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on West Ridgeway Avenue.
Thursday, May 5
7:21 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Oxbow Lane, Umatilla, on a report of an assault.
9:06 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Ukiah Post Office, 105 Main St., on a report of harassment.
9:21 a.m. — A resident on East Main Street, Hermiston, reported neighbor children always are throwing rocks and other things at his home.
10:22 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of the theft of numerous items from a house undergoing a remodel on the 200 block of South Elizabeth.
5:23 p.m. — A caller on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, reported when she got her mail today, there was an envelope from the Oregon Employment Department that was opened and the letter had been removed. She is requesting an officer come talk to her.
11:43 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a fight behind Panda Express, 1530 N. First St. Police did not find any fighters.
