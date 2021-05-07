WEDNESDAY
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
10:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported structure fire on Northeast Second Street in Pilot Rock.
10:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
1:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Willow Creek Apartments on West Willow Street in Heppner.
THURSDAY
2:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at McNary Dam on Devore Road in Umatilla.
4:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
6:22 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
FRIDAY
3:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of menacing on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31, on six counts, including three counts of failing to appear in court, one count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one count of first-degree criminal trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Steven David Spenst, 26, on nine counts, including third-degree escape, two counts of interfering with a peace officer, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of failing to appear in court, one count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and one count of resisting arrest.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jessica Fawn Sweet, 34, on one count of second-degree theft, one count of providing false information and four counts of in-state hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.