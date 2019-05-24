THURSDAY
12:20 a.m. - An employee at the Chevron station at 309 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton, told police a male was outside yelling at other employees. He left before an officer arrived.
12:58 a.m. - A caller in Hermiston on Southwest Ninth Street reported a drunk driver hit a car and took off.
10:51 a.m. - A caller at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported someone harassing people about the property of a dead tenant.
12:07 p.m. - Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at Northeast Fourth Street and East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
1:12 p.m. - Hermiston police dealt with graffiti on East Catherine Avenue.
7:40 p.m. - Stanfield police received a 911 repot of a suspicious male at Center Market, 530 N. Main St., Stanfield.
9:16 p.m. - A caller in Hermiston reported seeing a male wearing black pants and a “white wife beater shirt” hide in a dumpster. He was gone before police arrived.
11:32 p.m. - A Weston resident reported telephonic harassment.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested William Joseph Elk, 48, and Lavey Dedier Vigil, 46, both of Pendleton, on drug charges. Elk is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs, both felonies. And Vigil faces felonies for violating probation, felon in possession of a weapon and methamphetamine possession.
