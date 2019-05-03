THURSDAY
11:24 a.m. - A caller reported a bull on the loose at Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
12:54 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to Willamette and Riverside avenues on a call about graffiti.
1:21 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East Pine Avenue for a burglary.
4 p.m. - A resident at Cherry Street and Brownell Boulevard, Umatilla, reported a neighbor child destroyed some of his property.
5:17 p.m. - A Stanfield resident told police two people could be responsible for stealing checks from his home and are trying to cash them.
5:50 p.m. - A driver in Pendleton was willing to sign a citation after reporting a speeding vehicle swerved and cut off traffic at Sorbenots Coffee, 402 S.E. Ninth St.
5:50 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a location on North First Place on a report of domestic violence in progress.
